Self-taught boy shooter turns Thiruvananthapuram's new sports star

Published: 05th December 2023 11:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2023 11:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Ritwik Krishnan, who won a bronze medal at the under-14 National Shooting Championship (air rifle and pistol 10m) held in Chennai on November 25, has emerged as the capital city’s new sports sensation. The young, self-taught shooter had previously won a gold medal at the state-level tournament for children under the age of 12. The 13-year-old trained himself at the Akkulam tourist village adventure park shooting range. 

Ritwik developed a flair for air rifle shooting during his leisurely visits to the adventure park with his mother Gayathri G S, who is the activity manager at the tourist village.

As he got interested in shooting, Ritwik started practising regularly. Soon, many spotted his accuracy and talent and asked him to participate in the state-level championship. Ritwik then went on to secure a gold medal in his maiden championship.

His knack for shooting caught the eye of Air Gun Association of Kerala secretary Tulasi and coach Sareesh. They recommended that Ritwik further learn the sport under S Krishnachandran, which proved a turning point. This led to his participation in the national-level championship and earning the bronze medal. 

Vattiyoorkavu youth brigade director Vishnu J Menon and executive member Akhil S Nair also supported Ritiwik wholeheartedly.

A Class 6 student at Navajeevan School in Nalanchira, Ritwik inherited his love for sports from his mother Gayathri, who was a state volleyball player. She is an alumni of GV Raja Sports School. Ritwik’s father, Pradeep P S, is a coach at the Civil Service Academy.

