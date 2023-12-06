Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

‘Caste census imperative to overcome casteism’: Congress Working Committee member

A former bureaucrat belonging to Andhra Pradesh cadre, Raju said to overcome the caste issue, there is a need for exact statistics and steps.

Published: 06th December 2023 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2023 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

Congress Flag

Image used for representational purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Congress Working Committee member K Raju has said that caste census is imperative to overcome casteism. Raju’s stand assumes significance at a time when Rahul Gandhi’s call for a caste census was spurned by the voters of five states where assembly elections were held recently. 

Raju, who is also the AICC’s SC/ST/OBC minority and Adivasi cell national coordinator, recalled that when the CWC came up with a resolution in favour of caste census it was a challenge against the views of Manu and Manusmriti. Raju was speaking after inaugurating the two-day history conference coinciding with the centenary celebrations of Vaikom Satyagraha.

A former bureaucrat belonging to the Andhra Pradesh cadre, Raju said to overcome the caste issue, there is a need for exact statistics and steps. “Vaikom Satyagraha acted as a driving force against untouchability and the caste system. Now a stage has come where facts are being fabricated. A ban has come on true facts during this era,” he said.

