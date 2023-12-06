Governance hit in Kerala due to CM, ministers’ tour, says VD Satheesan 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Lashing out at the Nava Kerala Sadas, Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan said anarchy had seeped into governance due to the absence of the chief minister and his council of ministers in the capital city. Satheesan told reporters in Thiruvananthapuram that at least Finance Minister K N Balagopal should have stayed back when the financial condition of the state is in the doldrums.

Unleashing a tirade against Pinarayi, the leader of the Opposition recalled how the CM used to claim that his political detractors were no longer sane. Despite a former finance secretary putting a note, “baseless,” on a file related to SNC Lavalin, Pinarayi maintained that the official’s head needs to be examined.

“Pinarayi has been having issues since then. He keeps on saying that the heads of others need to be examined and also that their frame of mind is not right. The thought that others’ frame of mind is not right reveals that all is not well with him. So what the chief minister wants is not advice, but treatment,” said Satheesan.

Taking potshots at the finance minister, Satheesan said Balagopal had been accompanying the CM on his 44-day-long Nava Kerala Sadas when he should have been based in Thiruvananthapuram. He alleged that the treasury is closed down.

“The 21-member cabinet has gone on a tour. Seeing this, several officials have also gone on tour. There is none to head the government here which is seeing complete anarchy,” he said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Lashing out at the Nava Kerala Sadas, Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan said anarchy had seeped into governance due to the absence of the chief minister and his council of ministers in the capital city. Satheesan told reporters in Thiruvananthapuram that at least Finance Minister K N Balagopal should have stayed back when the financial condition of the state is in the doldrums. Unleashing a tirade against Pinarayi, the leader of the Opposition recalled how the CM used to claim that his political detractors were no longer sane. Despite a former finance secretary putting a note, “baseless,” on a file related to SNC Lavalin, Pinarayi maintained that the official’s head needs to be examined. “Pinarayi has been having issues since then. He keeps on saying that the heads of others need to be examined and also that their frame of mind is not right. The thought that others’ frame of mind is not right reveals that all is not well with him. So what the chief minister wants is not advice, but treatment,” said Satheesan.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Taking potshots at the finance minister, Satheesan said Balagopal had been accompanying the CM on his 44-day-long Nava Kerala Sadas when he should have been based in Thiruvananthapuram. He alleged that the treasury is closed down. “The 21-member cabinet has gone on a tour. Seeing this, several officials have also gone on tour. There is none to head the government here which is seeing complete anarchy,” he said. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp