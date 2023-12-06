PG medical student found dead in her apartment in Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 27-year-old post-graduate medical student of Thiruvananthapuram MCH was found dead in her apartment near the MCH Junction on Monday midnight. The deceased is Shahina A, of Venjaramoodu. She was a PG student of the surgery department.

Shahina was scheduled to take night duty on Monday. But she did not report for duty. Following this, her friend called her on her mobile phone, but she did not respond.

Her room was also found locked from inside. Later, the police were informed and they broke open the door and found the doctor dead.

The police reportedly got the suicide note written by Shahina in which she had mentioned financial woes as the reason behind her act.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 27-year-old post-graduate medical student of Thiruvananthapuram MCH was found dead in her apartment near the MCH Junction on Monday midnight. The deceased is Shahina A, of Venjaramoodu. She was a PG student of the surgery department. Shahina was scheduled to take night duty on Monday. But she did not report for duty. Following this, her friend called her on her mobile phone, but she did not respond. Her room was also found locked from inside. Later, the police were informed and they broke open the door and found the doctor dead.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The police reportedly got the suicide note written by Shahina in which she had mentioned financial woes as the reason behind her act. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp