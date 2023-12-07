Five BSNL Engineers Cooperative Society board members arrested for fraud in Thiruvananthapuram

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Police crime branch has arrested five director board members of the BSNL Engineers Cooperative Society over fund misappropriation running into crores. Four of them were arrested by the special investigation team while the remaining one surrendered before the court.

Those arrested are BSNL deputy general manager and society vice president I Minimol, divisional engineer and board member K Manoj Krishnan, deputy general manager K A Anil Kumar, and former BSNL staff and board member Sophyamma Thomas. Divisional engineer Prasad Raj surrendered before the court.

The Supreme Court had on Tuesday dismissed their anticipatory bail applications, paving the way for their arrests. The police had registered a case of criminal breach of trust and cheating against the president, secretary and trust members of the society after the depositors alleged they had siphoned off around Rs 200 crore from around 2,000 account holders. Later, the crime branch took over the probe.

The anomalies were found when depositors attempted to withdraw their funds. The scam to the tune of Rs 260 crore was revealed during the cooperative department’s investigation, and the cooperative registrar sought an investigation.

