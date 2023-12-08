CSIR-NIIST holds science outreach prog for students

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CSIR- National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (NIIST) held a science outreach programme for school students at its campus as a Curtain Raiser to the ensuing India International Science Festival (IISF), in association with Swadeshi Science Movement Kerala, the Kerala chapter of Vijnana Bharati.

IISF 2023 is scheduled to be held at DBT THSTI-RCCB campus at Faridabad from January 17 to 20, 2024.

‘Science and Technology Public outreach in Amrit Kal’ is the central theme of the event. Presiding over the curtain raiser event on Wednesday, C Anandharamakrishnan, Director, CSIR-NIIST, recalled the great contributions of Indian scientists that helped the country significantly in its progress and urged the students to embrace science for enabling India to be a developed nation. Abga Raveendranath, south zone organising secretary, Vijnana Bharati, gave an outline of activities planned for the IISF 2023 and called upon students to actively participate in programs like space hackathon.

U S Hareesh, senior principal scientist & head, HRAD, in his introductory remarks noted that IISF is a unique opportunity where the experience and expertise of the Indian scientific community blends well with the aspirations of young minds. As part of the event, lectures were delivered by Dr Haresh on “Translating Chemistry to Technology and Products” and Dr R B Rakhi, principal scientist, C-SET on “Introduction to Nano World”. A total of 150 students from Chinmaya Vidyalayas and 60 students from Loyola School Thiruvananthapuram attended the programme and visited the R&D facilities of CSIR-NIIST. Antony Peter Raja, Administrative Officer, CSIR-NIIST, proposed a vote of thanks.

IISF is a collaborative endeavour between Ministry of Science and Technology, Ministry of Earth Sciences, Department of Space and Department of Atomic Energy in partnership with Vijnana Bharati.

