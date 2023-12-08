IFFK: Mind the bumps, please 

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The 28th edition of the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) is all set to unfurl in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday. Despite being one of the most anticipated annual events hosted by the state, the authorities, including Smart City Thiruvananthapuram Ltd (SCTL) and the corporation, have miserably failed to ensure motorable roads and safe footpaths for the thousands of delegates descending at the fest.

Every road linking the 14 IFFK venues in the city are in a deplorable state. Dislocated slabs, potholed roads, and dug-open drainages are shameful, to say the least. Health activist and former planning board member Dr B Iqbal, who is a regular at IFFK, says the mess ruins the overall total ambience of the fest. “It’s an international event; the authorities should have done better,” he says.

The stretch in front of the festival office, Pics | B P Deepu

“This is a time when people gather, and this is Kerala’s capital city. It’s not just about the festival. Even otherwise, they should be ensuring better roads. Many of the roads have been lying in this state for years now.” An official of the Kerala Chalachithra Academy, which organises IFFK, says the issue was highlighted in many meetings. “We have raised it with the mayor as well,” adds the official.

Meanwhile, an SCTL official maintains that the agency has been doing the road work, and the projects have been tendered. “Work has already begun. There is no scope for temporary maintenance work,” the official adds.



