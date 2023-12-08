Kodinada-Vazhimukku road 4-laning tender likely to be called by Jan end

Krishnachand K By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The tender for the much-delayed four-laning of Kodinada-Vazhimukku stretch at Balaramapuram as part of the Karamana-Kaliyikkavila road development is likely to be called by January end. The acquisition of 1.5km of land on both sides of the road is currently progressing at a fast pace and is expected to be completed within two months. The revenue wing of the district administration has been asked to expedite the acquisition proceedings as the state government has dropped the construction of the proposed Kaliyikkavila underpass.

Special tahsildar (LA, NH) Satheesan S N told TNIE that the documents from land owners are being collected now and the compensation for them is being dispensed through the state treasury. “Since the government is providing market value for the land, the landowners have agreed to concede their properties. Since there is no dispute in this connection, we expect to hand over the plots of land to the Kerala Road Fund Board, the implementing agency of the project, by January end so that they can proceed with the tender,” he said.

Deputy collector (Land Acquisition) Jacob Sanjay John said the land acquisition from Kodinada side until Balaramapuram junction on the left side (from Thiruvananthauram to Neyyattinkara) has started. Since there are more shops located on this side of the stretch, the process would be more challenging, he said.

Once the tender is finalised, a KRFB official said, the widening of the road will start soon. “While we cannot say an exact time now, we hope to start the work before March 31 next year,” the official said.

At Vazhimukku, it is reported that a landowner will receive Rs 16 lakh per cent as compensation, with the figure expected to rise for the plot at Balaramapuram junction.

As per the current alignment, land will be acquired via the Old Rajapatha road near Thykkapalli mosque. Revenue officials note that there will be minimal land acquisition on the 300-metre-long Old Rajapatha stretch, as most of the land is already under the state’s ownership. Only a small portion of land needs to be acquired from private owners.

The government’s decision to cancel the underpass plan at Balaramapuram junction was made during a meeting led by Works Minister P A Mohamed Riyas following recommendations from Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board officials. Initially, the KIIFB had proposed the underpass and allocated funds for it, but they have now revised their stance, opting for a widened junction similar to the Pravachambalam-Kodinada road, spanning 30.2 metres.

