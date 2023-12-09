Top-notch films, music concerts loading at IFFK

Parvana K B By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The capital city is teeming with delegates from different districts, states and countries – all sporting ID cards and searching for the best cinematic experience. Though Friday was when it was officially inaugurated, Saturday would mark the real beginning of the IFFK with various programmes and dialogues featuring luminaries from the world of cinema.

Still from The Peasants

There are 66 films on the list for Day 2 and the screening will begin at 9 am in 14 theatres. The highlight of the day would be a conversation with Portuguese filmmaker Rita Azevedo Gomes at 2.30 pm at Nila theatre. Gomes, who is also the international jury chairperson of the 28th IFFK, is known for ‘A Woman’s Revenge’ and ‘The Portuguese Woman’.

The day’s top picks include ‘Paradise’ by Prasanna Vithanage, featuring an Indian tourist couple portrayed by Roshan Mathew and Darshana Rajendran, confronting a crisis in Sri Lanka, and ‘Peasants’ by D K Welchman and Hugh Welchman, which narrates the story of a young woman in a late 19th-century Polish village.‘Family’ by Don Palathara, ‘Cobweb’ by Jee-Woon Kim, ‘Anatomy of Fall’ by Justin Triet, ‘Drift’ by Anthony Chen, and ‘The Old Oak’ by Ken Loach also promise a good cinematic experience.

Cultural extravaganza

Cultural events, which can be attended by anyone, will take place at Manaveeyam Road from 7pm. Playback singer Abhaya Hiranmayi will perform with the band Pickle Jar on Saturday, while Kerala-based hard rock and pop band Flying Elephant will regale the audience on Sunday.

Instagram sensation ‘Ragavalli’ music band, consisting of 13 vocalists, will perform on Monday. Other performers in the coming days include Mangosteen Club, Shiyon Saji, and Sufi singer Sijukumar.The band The Wind of Rhythm will enthral all on the final day with the world’s loudest non-brass acoustic instrument, the nadaswaram. Closing performance by Akhil Mavelikkara and team will be held at Nishagandhi auditorium from 5pm on December 15.

