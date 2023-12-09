Verve centre at 28th edition of the International Film Festival of Kerala in Thiruvananthapuram

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The 28th edition of the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) started with a bang in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday. In line with the tradition, the main venue, Tagore Theatre, was packed, abuzz with equally exuberant film enthusiasts and volunteers.

Hasna J, a delegate from Malappuram, was one among them. “I am attending IFFK for the first time. The atmosphere here is something else,” she says.“Henceforth, I wouldn’t miss IFFK for anything. It’s a break from academics and a chance to bond with friends who share my passion for films. I will cherish these memories forever.”

Echoing Hasna’s sentiments, Vinu J, another delegate, remarks, “We have access to tonnes of films online and through OTT platforms. But nothing beats the experience of watching them at IFFK. The energy and atmosphere here are simply unmatched.”

This year’s festival is showcasing about 175 films across 15 venues in the capital city. Reshma Thara Sam, a dubbing artist, hopes to watch “as many as possible” this year. “I missed a lot due to work commitments last year. This time, I’ve taken time off to indulge in my passion along with my friends,” she gushes.

Festival deputy director H Shaji chats with Fernando Brenner, the curator of Latin American package at Tagore Theatre on Friday

Overall, about 12,000 delegates are participating in the festival. And, there is a huge volunteer brigade of youngsters as well.Chandana Reji, a college student who is volunteering for the first time, is elated at the opportunity. “I follow IFFK closely, and when they called for volunteers, I jumped at it,” she says.

“I was one of the 77 chosen out of over 1,000 applicants. It’s a huge learning experience, and they have trained us well on handling crowds and maintaining order.”

In solidarity with Jeo Baby

Tagore Theatre witnessed a protest to express solidarity with filmmaker Jeo Baby, who was recently snubbed by Farook College in Kozhikode. The director of Kaathal, which deals with the subject of homosexuality, was supposed to inaugurate a film club event on the campus, but was later told by the students’ union that it had been cancelled as his views were not in line with the “college’s moral values” A group of delegates at IFFK rallied in support of the filmmaker with placards and slogans. “It is disheartening to see that our society still struggles to accept the LGBTQ+ community,” says Abin V R, a delegate from Malappuram. “We say Kerala campuses are progressive, but the reality is that the LGBTQ+ community faces suppression everywhere. We will continue to protest at every art and cultural space in Kerala “

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The 28th edition of the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) started with a bang in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday. In line with the tradition, the main venue, Tagore Theatre, was packed, abuzz with equally exuberant film enthusiasts and volunteers. Hasna J, a delegate from Malappuram, was one among them. “I am attending IFFK for the first time. The atmosphere here is something else,” she says.“Henceforth, I wouldn’t miss IFFK for anything. It’s a break from academics and a chance to bond with friends who share my passion for films. I will cherish these memories forever.” Echoing Hasna’s sentiments, Vinu J, another delegate, remarks, “We have access to tonnes of films online and through OTT platforms. But nothing beats the experience of watching them at IFFK. The energy and atmosphere here are simply unmatched.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); This year’s festival is showcasing about 175 films across 15 venues in the capital city. Reshma Thara Sam, a dubbing artist, hopes to watch “as many as possible” this year. “I missed a lot due to work commitments last year. This time, I’ve taken time off to indulge in my passion along with my friends,” she gushes. Festival deputy director H Shaji chats with Fernando Brenner, the curator of Latin American package at Tagore Theatre on FridayOverall, about 12,000 delegates are participating in the festival. And, there is a huge volunteer brigade of youngsters as well.Chandana Reji, a college student who is volunteering for the first time, is elated at the opportunity. “I follow IFFK closely, and when they called for volunteers, I jumped at it,” she says. “I was one of the 77 chosen out of over 1,000 applicants. It’s a huge learning experience, and they have trained us well on handling crowds and maintaining order.” In solidarity with Jeo Baby Tagore Theatre witnessed a protest to express solidarity with filmmaker Jeo Baby, who was recently snubbed by Farook College in Kozhikode. The director of Kaathal, which deals with the subject of homosexuality, was supposed to inaugurate a film club event on the campus, but was later told by the students’ union that it had been cancelled as his views were not in line with the “college’s moral values” A group of delegates at IFFK rallied in support of the filmmaker with placards and slogans. “It is disheartening to see that our society still struggles to accept the LGBTQ+ community,” says Abin V R, a delegate from Malappuram. “We say Kerala campuses are progressive, but the reality is that the LGBTQ+ community faces suppression everywhere. We will continue to protest at every art and cultural space in Kerala “ Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp