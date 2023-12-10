Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Five youths stabbed as 2 groups clash in Thiruvananthapuram; search on for suspects

The injured have been shifted to the medical college hospital, while three seriously injured persons have been admitted to the ICU.

Published: 10th December 2023 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2023 07:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Five persons suffered stab injuries after two factions of youths clashed at Keezhattingal within Kadakkavoor police station limits on Saturday. 

The injured have been shifted to the medical college hospital, while three seriously injured persons have been admitted to the ICU. The Kadakkavoor police have registered a case in connection with the incident, and a probe has been launched to nab the culprits.

According to the police, the incident took place around 4 pm at Keezhattingal after the three youths having criminal antecedents entered into a heated argument with the injured youths. The police said the injured youths were under the influence of alcohol.

Soon, the argument snowballed into a fight, and the accused youths stabbed all five youths and fled from the scene. The police have launched a manhunt for the culprits with the help of CCTV footage.

