IFFK: Five films from the international competition category to be screened on December 10

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Five films from the international competition category will be screened on Sunday, the third day of the International Film Festival of Kerala. The Japanese film Evil Does Not Exist, the Azerbaijani fantasy film Sermon to the Birds and Sunday by Shokir Kholikov, Achilles by Farhad Delaram, and Prison in the Andes by Felipe Carmona are the films in the list.

Oscar-winning Japanese director Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s Evil Does Not Exist centres on the arrival of industrialists in the village of Takumi and the ensuing conflict. The film, which had its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival, is best characterised as an anti-capitalist and environmentalist allegory. The movie will be screened at Tagore theatre at 6.30 pm.

Achilles tells the story of a former filmmaker, now employed as a medical worker, who helps a political prisoner escape her jail-like existence. The film is built on the political turmoil in Iran and the emotions of the characters. Sermon to the Birds by Hilal Baydarov, set in the forests of Azerbaijan, portrays Davud and Sura, who are under siege and waiting for the Hunter to save them.

Uzbekistan film Sunday shows the life of an old couple, which gets disrupted when their sons plan to demolish their parents’ old house and build a new one. Prison in the Andes tells the story of criminals who fear losing their lives in their luxurious jail after one of the inmates gives a TV interview. His declarations fuel an unexpected backlash.

Free lunch for students at IFFK

Kerala Film Producers Association jointly with Trivandrum Film Fraternity is providing free noon meals for students taking part in the International Film Festival of Kerala. Kerala State Chalachitra Academy secretary C Ajoy Chandran inaugurated the initiative at a function held here on Saturday.

Film Producers Association secretary B Rakesh, Trivandrum Film Fraternity secretary Kalliyoor Sasi, and KSPA vice president G Suresh Kumar were present. Free meals will be served at the exhibition stall near Tagore Theatre every day during the fest from 1pm to 2pm.

Nana Patekar meets Adoor at his house

T’Puram: During his illustrious career director Adoor Gopalakrishnan might have received numerous requests from people for a chance to act in his films. But on Friday he was at a loss for words when renowned actor Nana Patekar made such a request. “During these 55 years... you couldn’t offer me a single role. I’m also an actor. I may not be a great actor. Please consider me,” an emotional Nana told Adoor. The actor who was in the city for the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) visited Adoor at his house.

