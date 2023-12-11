IFFK: 69 movies to be screened today; 1st midnight screening at Nishagandhi

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as 69 movies will be screened at 14 venues in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday, the fourth day of the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK). Out of this, 26 world movies, including four from the International Category (IC) will be screened.

Other movies on the list include Totem by Lila Aviles, six movies from the Malayalam Cinema Today category and four from the Indian Cinema Now category. The first-midnight screening of the festival will take place at Nishagandhi at midnight on Monday with the screening of the cult classic horror movie The Exorcist.

The repeat screening of as many as 41 movies will also be held on Monday. Three films by the IFFK Lifetime Achievement Award winner Krzysztof Zanussi will be screened on Monday. Akaler Sandhane (In Search of Famine) will be screened under the Mrinal Sen Retrospective.

Four movies will be screened as a homage to Innocent, Siddique, Mamukkoya and producer Achani Ravi. Adoor Gopalakrishnan’s Vidheyan (The Servile) will be screened in memory of its producer Achani Ravi aka K Ravindranath Nair.

Actor Mamukkoya will be remembered at the screening of Perumazhakaalam directed by Kamal. Audiences will have the chance to watch the Malayalam cult classic Ramji Rao Speaking on the big screen as it will be screened in honour of director Siddique and actor Innocent, both of whom passed away this year.

IFFK: Aravindan memorial lecture today

The 20th annual Aravindan Memorial Lecture at IFFK will be held at Nila Theatre at 3 pm on Monday. Hindi filmmaker and chairman of KR Narayanan National Institute of Visual Science and Arts Saeed Akhtar Mirza will deliver the lecture

