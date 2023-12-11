Many still unaware of basic rights: Kerala HC Chief Justice Ashish Jitendra Desai

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even after effectively implementing human rights laws, many people are still unaware of their basic rights, Chief Justice of Kerala High Court Ashish Jitendra Desai has said.

Inaugurating the Human Rights Day celebrations in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday, the Chief Justice said that introducing human rights education into school curricula can provide structured learning opportunities and reinforce what children learn at home.

“By integrating human rights education into both family life and formal education, we can cultivate a culture where respecting and upholding human rights becomes second nature to the younger generation, laying a strong foundation for a more just and compassionate society,” he said. Justice Desai said increasing awareness about human rights helps combat discrimination, prejudice and injustices that occur due to ignorance or deliberate violation of human rights.

“It encourages individuals to stand up against such violations, fostering a culture of respect, equality, and dignity for all. Moreover, by educating people about human rights, we empower them to take action, advocate for change, and hold governments and institutions accountable when rights are infringed upon,” Justice Desai said.

He exhorted people to take a pledge to work relentlessly to ensure life with dignity for each and everyone to create a just and equitable society, to protect and promote human dignity and the inviolable rights of all.

“Let all of us take a pledge today that we will not leave any stone unturned for enlightening the populace about their basic human rights,” he said.

