ASCI upholds Capsule Kerala’s complaint against Patanjali Ayurved

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) has directed Patanjali Ayurved Limited to withdraw or modify misleading drug promotions in the state.

The ASCI issued the directive based on the complaints lodged by ‘Campaign Against Pseudo Science Using Law and Ethics’ (Capsule), a public health collective of the Kerala Sasthra Sahitya Parishad (KSSP).

The Consumer Complaints Council (CCC), which is an independent panel that reviews complaints and advertisers’ responses and provides its recommendation on whether an advertisement needs to change, found that five drugs of Patanjali Ayurved -- Livogrit Vital, Livamrit Advance, Madhunashini Vati Extra Power, BP Grit and Mukta Vati Extra Power -- have violated the rule.

The CCC found that the claims were not substantiated with scientific evidence, or clinical evidence of product efficacy to prove that this product provides the benefits claimed. “We have advised the advertiser to suitably modify or withdraw the advertisement by December 22,” said ASCI in its directive.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) has directed Patanjali Ayurved Limited to withdraw or modify misleading drug promotions in the state. The ASCI issued the directive based on the complaints lodged by ‘Campaign Against Pseudo Science Using Law and Ethics’ (Capsule), a public health collective of the Kerala Sasthra Sahitya Parishad (KSSP). The Consumer Complaints Council (CCC), which is an independent panel that reviews complaints and advertisers’ responses and provides its recommendation on whether an advertisement needs to change, found that five drugs of Patanjali Ayurved -- Livogrit Vital, Livamrit Advance, Madhunashini Vati Extra Power, BP Grit and Mukta Vati Extra Power -- have violated the rule. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The CCC found that the claims were not substantiated with scientific evidence, or clinical evidence of product efficacy to prove that this product provides the benefits claimed. “We have advised the advertiser to suitably modify or withdraw the advertisement by December 22,” said ASCI in its directive. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp