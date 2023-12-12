Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Car rams bakery shop, kills owner in Venjaramoodu

The driver of the car, Saikumar, a native of Andhra Pradesh, has been booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 49-year-old man, a bakery shop owner at Venjaramoodu, was killed after a car carrying Sabarimala devotees lost control and rammed his shop in the early hours of Monday.

The deceased has been identified as Ramesan, a resident of Charuvila Puthenveedu, Aliyadu, near Venjarammoodu.

The Venjarammoodu police have registered a case in connection with the accident. The driver of the car, Saikumar, a native of Andhra Pradesh, has been booked for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

The police suspect the accident occurred after the driver dozed off. According to the police, the accident took place at around 4.45 am on Monday near Thandrampoika Junction.

Ramesan was opening the shop at that time. The car carrying pilgrims from Andhra Pradesh was proceeding to Thiruvananthapuram from Karettu on MC Road. When the speeding car reached Thandrampoika, it eventually lost control and rammed the shop. The passengers in the car were also injured. Ramesan, though he was taken to the medical college hospital immediately, could not be saved. 

Venjaramoodu accident

