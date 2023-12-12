Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Reclaim India’s scholarly tradition to boost development, asserts Guv Arif

Published: 12th December 2023 10:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2023 10:30 AM   |  A+A-

FILE - Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  “The concept of developed India can be achieved even before 2047 by recovering India’s scholarly tradition,” Governor Arif Mohammed Khan said at the ‘Viksit Bharat @2047 — Voice of Youth’ programme held at Kerala Raj Bhavan.

He added that India’s intellectual tradition was recognised by the world even before the European Renaissance. “There are words of the Prophet about the warm wind of knowledge coming from India,” he noted. 

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the programme through video conference. He also launched the Viksit Bharat @2047, an ideas portal at the event. A live telecast was organised at Raj Bhavan.

The governor highlighted the key role universities play in accelerating India’s journey towards development. “Those who are in universities are those who have more knowledge and learning facilities than others. So, you must contribute significantly to society,” he added.

