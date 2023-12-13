IFFK: 67 films to be screened on December 13

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: On Wednesday, around 67 films including the final screening of 49 movies will be featured on the sixth day of the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK), which is underway in Thiruvananthapuram. Sudani's film Good Bye Julia, the opening film at the IFFK, will have its final screening on Wednesday. Around 12 films that received entries for the Best Foreign Language Film award at the Oscars will also be screened on Wednesday.

Audience poll opens today

Voting for the popular film at the 28th International Film Festival of Kerala opens on Wednesday from 11 am. The voting will continue till 2.30 pm on Friday, the final day of the festival. Fourteen films from the competition category are being considered for voting. Delegates can vote for the films via the academy’s official website, mobile application or SMS. Voting can be done online via the website - registration.iffk.in. To vote via SMS, send a message with the format IFFK < SPACE > Film code to the number 56070. The director of the best film will be awarded a cash prize of `2 lakh and a certificate at the festival’s closing ceremony.

Midnight screening of horror thriller at Nishagandhi

Tiger Stripes, a 2023 Malay-language horror film written and directed by Amanda Nell Eu, will be screened on Wednesday at midnight at Nishagandhi. The film intricately captures the essence of Midnight novels, tinged with magical realism. The tale provides a poignant glimpse into Zaffan, an 11-year-old girl, and her navigation of fast-approaching puberty along with the challenges of small-town school life in the modern world.

The film bagged various awards in film festivals including the 2023 Critics’ Week Grand Prize at the Cannes Film Festival.

The film represents an international co-production involving eight countries, affirming its status as a captivating and unapologetic cinematic exploration. Zafreen Zairizal’s charismatic portrayal of Zaffan, complemented by strong performances from Piqa and Deena Ezral as Zaffan’s friends, sets a new benchmark.

The film’s excellence extends to cinematography, showcasing breathtaking shots of Malaysia’s rainforest, coupled with a superb, raw-toned background score. Despite its accolades, Tiger Stripes faced controversy with a censored release in Malaysia, leading the director to disown the altered version.

HOW TO VOTE

