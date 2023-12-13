Night’s gonna be a good night!

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Festive vibes prevail at Manaveeyam Veedhi, which has been transformed into an extended festival corridor for the 28th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK).

The first nightlife project launched here has been embraced with a tight grip by delegates, youngsters, and the public. Last year, concerns were raised about overcrowding and unruly crowds during cultural events held at Tagore Theatre, IFFK’s main venue. Well, they turned out to be just teething troubles.

“Compared to previous years, we can now stay back and enjoy the festival until late night,” says student delegate Arathi Prasannan. “Earlier, we would leave one or two hours after the last movie. Now we can stay as long as we want; we feel safe.”

No doubt, IFFK has invigorated nightlife in the city. Scores of delegates and the public are thronging Manaveeyam Veedhi every evening, grooving to music and taking the nightlife to a new level.

“Last year, it was chaotic,” said actor Krishnan Balakrishnan, a regular at IFFK. “The Tagore Theatre premises were packed, making it inconvenient for delegates. After watching a film, we wanted to discuss it, but a peaceful space was missing last year.”

Encouraged by the positive response, the Kerala State Chalachithra Academy, which organises IFFK, is planning to develop a ‘festival corridor’ linking Tagore Theatre, Manaveeyam Veedhi, and Nisagandhi from next year.

“We are seriously considering linking these three venues, and making it an official festival corridor,” says Academy secretary Ajoy Chandran. “Besides musical events, we plan to conduct art and cultural programmes at Manaveeyam from next year.”

Photo | BP Deepu

