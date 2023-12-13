Thiruvananthapuram Airport Sharjah passengers’ top pick

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Despite the increase in the number of flights, passengers from Sharjah have chosen Thiruvananthapuram International Airport as the preferred transit location in India for three consecutive months this year. As per the latest figures available with the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the maximum number of passengers travelled from Sharjah in UAE to India and back via the Thiruvananthapuram airport.

According to DGCA, 1.16 lakh passengers travelled on the Sharjah-Thiruvananthapuram route from July to September 2023. Kochi (88,689) and Delhi (77,859) came in second and third positions, respectively. An average of 39,000 people travel on the Thiruvananthapuram-Sharjah route in a month. Almost a 10% increase in the number of passengers was registered compared to last year.

The average monthly ATMs (air traffic movement) is 240. Air Arabia operates two services per day, and Air India Express and IndiGo operate one service each on this route. Comparatively, low fares and good connectivity to all Gulf countries make the Thiruvananthapuram-Sharjah route so popular, a statement from the airport said. Recently, the airport crossed the 14,000 mark in the number of daily passengers. On November 25, 14,249 people travelled from Thiruvananthapuram, of which 8,775 were domestic and 5,474 were international passenger, the highest ever post Covid.

With the Christmas and New Year seasons fast approaching, the number of travellers is likely to increase further, and Thiruvananthapuram airport remains committed to improving facilities for passengers’ convenience and an overall travel experience, said the statement.

