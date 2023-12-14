Ayyappan Asari murder case: Nine men found guilty

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Nine of the accused were found guilty in the Ayyappan Asari murder case by Additional Sessions and District Court on Wednesday. Ayyappan was fatally stabbed by a group of men near Attukal Medamukku Mutharamman Kovil in 2004.

There were 19 accused in the case, of which three died during the trial period. Seven of the accused were acquitted by the court because of a lack of evidence.

Special public prosecutor M Salahudeen and lawyers Akhila Lal and Devika Manu appeared for the prosecution. The quantum of punishment will be pronounced on Monday.

The murder followed a fracas between the son of Ayyappan and a flower vendor. Ayyappan’s son had taken flowers from the shop owned by Rajendran to lay floral carpet for Onam celebration. This was questioned by Rajendran’s friend Kadachal Anikumar and his gang.

They barged into the house of Ayyappan’s brother and stabbed him. Anikumar was arraigned as the first accused in the case. Apart from Anikumar, Sunil Kumar, Santosh, Anil Kumar, Manoj, Unni, Satheesh Kumar, Pradeesh, and Santosh were found guilty of murder and other charges.

