Country going through dismal situation, opposition CMs made to beg for Central funds: Arundhati Roy

Arundhati wondered why in India, most of its writers and intellectuals are silent over the heinous crimes in Gaza.

Published: 14th December 2023 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2023 01:55 PM   |  A+A-

Arundhati Roy

Writer Arundhati Roy shares dias with veteran journalist N Ram, Govinda Pillai’s daughter Parvathi Devi and CPM state secretary M V Govindan at P Govind Pillai award event held at Ayyankali Hall in Th

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The country is going through a dismal situation where chief ministers of Opposition-ruled states are “literally begging” for their state’s share of public funds, writer Arundhati Roy said on Wednesday. She also warned that the 2026 delimitation exercise will spell doom for South Indian states if the BJP returns to power at the Centre. 

“If the current regime returns to power next year, in 2026 the exercise of delimitation is likely to disempower all of South India by reducing the number of MPs we send to Parliament. Federalism, the lifeblood of our diverse country, is under the hammer too. As the Central government gives itself sweeping powers, we witness the shoddy sight of proudly elected chief ministers of Opposition-ruled states having to beg for their states’ share of public funds,” she said. Arundhati was speaking after receiving the P Govinda Pillai Award here on Wednesday.

The SC judgment on Kashmir affects the fundamental structure of India’s polity, she said. “The latest blow to federalism is the recent Supreme Court order upholding the striking down of section 370 which gave the state of Jammu and Kashmir a semi-autonomous status. It isn’t the only state in India to have special status. And it is a serious error to imagine that this judgment concerns Kashmir alone. It affects the fundamental structure of our polity,” she said. 

Arundhati wondered why in India, most of its writers and intellectuals are silent over the heinous crimes in Gaza. “Our country, which was once a true friend of colonised people, a true friend of Palestine, which would have seen millions marching through its streets, is silent today. Most of our writers and intellectuals, all but very few, are also silent. What a terrible shame!” she said. Veteran journalist N Ram presented the award. Writer K R Meera and Govinda Pillai’s daughter R Parvathi Devi also spoke.

