'Female Gaze’ category essential as it brings diverse perspectives': Special curator Golda Sellam

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The 28th International Film Festival of Kerala introduced the “Female Gaze” category which aims to bring a dedicated space for films directed by women. Interacting with TNIE after the masterclass on the ‘Evolution of Female Stature and Sexuality in Indian Cinema,’ Golda Sellam, the special curator of IFFK, explained that the category seeks to bring diverse viewpoints of women filmmakers worldwide to Kerala.

While acknowledging the importance of the category, producer and actress Namita Lal found the terminology slightly limiting. “Filmmaking is a personal expression of the director’s gaze, irrespective of gender,” she said. She also underscored the need for such a category. “We should have this category but in a different name. Just like we say we need reservations because there is not much representation,” she added.

Independent journalist and documentary filmmaker Shweta Bajaj mentioned the importance of this category, stating, “The female gaze category is created because we have seen war on women. But I want to concentrate on the fact that we are going to make films and tell stories from our very human gaze and that rests with the women. We are not equal; we are unique. Let’s not pretend that we are all equal because it takes away our strong points.

The masterclass explored the portrayal of women in Indian cinema, the need for equitable representation, and a shift in societal perspectives. The presentation led by Namita Lal highlighted the integral role of women in narratives and traced the evolution of cinema, from objectifying women in item songs to recognizing the viewpoint of female characters.

Shruthi Saranyam, the director of ‘B 32 Muthal 44 Vare,’ a film screened at the 28th IFFK, stressed the importance of equity over equality in feminism. She talked about the need for more women and other genders in decision-making roles to ensure a cleaner and more inclusive industry. Participating in a masterclass, actress Anupriya Goenka advocated for a cinema that delves deeper into feminine energy, emphasizing the respect everyone deserves. Filmmaker Jayan K Cheriyan also shared his perspective on the matter in the masterclass.

