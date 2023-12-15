Art should be viewed only as art: Polish filmmaker Krzysztof Zanussi

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Art should be viewed only as art, said acclaimed Polish filmmaker Krzysztof Zanussi. In an engaging interaction during the International Film Festival’s ‘In Conversation’ session, Zanussi said, “Films with a political side hide reality, and art can only be seen as art.” Moderated by critic C S Venkateswaran, the conversation explored Zanussi’s perspective on the intersection of politics and creativity.

Zanussi, known for his thought-provoking films, expressed a firm belief that politics should not permeate art by emphasising its potential harm to the creative process.

He also spoke about the digital era. “Whether on celluloid or in digital format, the essence lies in content and context,” he mused. “The search for meaning in life is eternal in narrative. We may try to find the sense or we may try to prove its absence, and both approaches are legitimate and inspiring.”

Addressing the recurring theme of science and religion in his works, Zanussi invoked a dramatic philosopher and said: “Is there something or is there nothing?” “He added,” I hope there is something, signifying that the material world isn’t the only reality. Faith is a choice. For me, opting for something is a better decision.”

Offering advice to aspiring filmmakers, Zanussi urged young talents in the film industry not to give up the scene, assuring them by saying “There will be good times after the difficulties that arise in the journey in search of dreams.”

11 awards to be presented

T’Puram: Eleven awards including Rajata Chakoram for Best Director, Debut Director, Audience Poll Award, Suvarna Chakoram for Best Feature Film, FIPRESCI Award for Best Competition Film and Best Malayalam Debut Director, NETPAC for Best Asian Cinema and Malayalam Film, KR Mohanan Endowment Award, Lifetime Achievement Award and Spirit Of Cinema Awards will be presented at the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK). The Suvarna Chakoram carries a cash prize of Rs 20 lakh. The Silver Crow Pheasant Award and a cash prize of Rs 4 lakh will be awarded to the Best Director and cash prize of Rs 3 lakh for Best Debut Director.

IFFK celebrates two decades of audience award

T’Puram: Marking a milestone year, the International Film Festival of Kerala’s (IFFK) prestigious Audience Award celebrated its 20th anniversary. Started in 2002 under the Kerala Chalachitra Academy, the accolade has become a symbol of audiences’ appreciation for cinematic contributions. The maiden recipient of the award was T V Chandran’s Danny.

Transportation

In 2007, the Kerala Chalachitra Academy introduced the autorickshaw system as a pioneering initiative that provided free transportation for delegates between theatres. Building on this, the latest edition introduced KSRTC e-buses.

Delegates express solidarity with Nava Kerala Sadas

T’Puram: A gathering of IFFK delegates has expressed solidarity with the Nava Kerala Sadas. MLA V Joy inaugurated the event held at Tagore theatre. IFFK delegate forum chairman Vinod Vaisakhi presided over. Joy released the audio song of upcoming movie ‘Thevi’ by handing over a copy to Chalachitra Academy secretary C Ajoy.

