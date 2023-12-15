Digital land resurvey inching closer to 2L-hectare mark in Kerala

M S Vidyanandan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The digital land resurvey in progress in Kerala will cross the two lakh-hectare mark in a few days. Work on the integrated e-service system offering all land-related government services is almost complete, and its inauguration is expected shortly.

Sources said 1.88 lakh hectares were covered in villages included in the first phase and 2,263 hectares in those in the second phase. As many as 200 villages were included in each phase. Draft maps were notified for 54 villages and over 90% of the work has been completed in 29 other villages. The notification gives landowners a month to raise complaints. The next step is to notify the final map under Section 13 of the Act. The map then becomes official and will be handed over to the revenue department.

The integrated e-service system -- named Integrated Land Information Management System -- will be accessible through the ‘Ente Bhoomi’ portal. It will feature 15 villages initially. The final maps of these villages are ready and the notification under Section 13 will be made along with the inauguration of the system. It is designed as a common interface of the revenue, registration and survey departments, offering digital delivery of various services offered by these departments. The National Informatics Centre has developed the system and its quality check is on.

The digital resurvey is being carried out with the help of 1,700 pieces of equipment. Real-Time Kinematic (RTK) Rover and Robotic Total Station (RTS) are the survey equipment used. The progress of the survey is monitored from the Core Control Centre at the survey department headquarters. The centre gets real-time information on the staff and machine deployment. The location of each machine, including the survey number of the land where it is being used, is known at the centre.

OTP-based complaint redressal system

The public can view the draft map and lodge complaints, if any, on the ‘Ente Bhoomi’ portal. Its access is restricted through an OTP sent to the mobile phone of the landowner. The mobile number, Aadhaar number and other details of land owners are collected through door-to-door visits conducted ahead of the field survey.

