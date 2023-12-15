IFFK: Food funda goes well with films 

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: To raise funds for the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK), the cash-strapped Kerala State Chalachitra Academy (KSCA) auctioned designated spaces at venues to set up stalls and food counters this year.At least 26 stalls have been set up inside the Tagore Theatre. Food stalls serving payasam, burgers, traditional snacks, smoky cheese balls and hot tea have emerged as hangout hotspots.

“Unlike previous years, we have more food options to try out,” says Anushree, a delegate. “Earlier, we had to go out of the venue to have tea or food. Now, we can discuss films over tea, coffee or cold beverages at the venue itself.”The Academy has raised over Rs 6 lakh from the auction. Every rupee counts, as the cost of conducting goes up to Rs 8 crore.

“The response has been great,” says an academy official. “There are 26 stalls and the majority of them are food outlets. There are bookstalls, handicrafts as well. They have added more colour to the fest.”Another official says the state government had asked the àcademy to find funds through sponsorship and other commercial activities.

“We don’t want to be a burden. So we will be focusing more on commercial activities in the coming years,” the official adds. However, there are some grumbles as well. Several food outlet owners have been complaining about poor business. “Only after the auction process did we come to know that cultural events were shifted to Manaveeyam Veedhi,” says a food stall owner.

“We took the space thinking there would be cultural events at Tagore Theatre. Now, a large section of the delegates is spending time at Manaveeyam Veedhi. Hence, sales are not up to our expectations.”

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

KOCHI: To raise funds for the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK), the cash-strapped Kerala State Chalachitra Academy (KSCA) auctioned designated spaces at venues to set up stalls and food counters this year.At least 26 stalls have been set up inside the Tagore Theatre. Food stalls serving payasam, burgers, traditional snacks, smoky cheese balls and hot tea have emerged as hangout hotspots. “Unlike previous years, we have more food options to try out,” says Anushree, a delegate. “Earlier, we had to go out of the venue to have tea or food. Now, we can discuss films over tea, coffee or cold beverages at the venue itself.”The Academy has raised over Rs 6 lakh from the auction. Every rupee counts, as the cost of conducting goes up to Rs 8 crore. “The response has been great,” says an academy official. “There are 26 stalls and the majority of them are food outlets. There are bookstalls, handicrafts as well. They have added more colour to the fest.”Another official says the state government had asked the àcademy to find funds through sponsorship and other commercial activities.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “We don’t want to be a burden. So we will be focusing more on commercial activities in the coming years,” the official adds. However, there are some grumbles as well. Several food outlet owners have been complaining about poor business. “Only after the auction process did we come to know that cultural events were shifted to Manaveeyam Veedhi,” says a food stall owner. “We took the space thinking there would be cultural events at Tagore Theatre. Now, a large section of the delegates is spending time at Manaveeyam Veedhi. Hence, sales are not up to our expectations.” Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp