Overseas job aspirants warned of fraud agents in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of increasing cases of fake job offers from Canada, Israel and Europe, the Protector of Emigrants’ offices in the state have issued an advisory to overseas employment seekers to be wary of illegal recruiting agents. The POE office said illegal agents operate without obtaining a licence from the Ministry of External Affairs, which is mandatory for any recruitment for overseas work. It is reported that many illegal agents operate through Facebook and WhatsApp. These agencies provide little or no details of their whereabouts and contacts.

“Such illegal recruiting agents usually communicate only through WhatsApp, making it difficult to ascertain the location and identity of the caller and genuineness of the job offer,” it said. Persons seeking jobs abroad are requested to use the services of registered Recruiting Agents (RA) only. All registered RAs are issued a licence number which is prominently displayed on their office premises and in their advertisements, including newspapers and social media.

“Prospective emigrants are advised to cross-check the genuineness of the RA by visiting the government website www.emigrate.gov.in and click the link ‘List of active RA’,” the POE office said. As per the Emigration Act 1983, no recruiting agent shall collect from the prospective emigrant the service charges more than Rs 30,000 + GST (18%), in respect of services provided by it to that emigrant and the recruiting agent shall issue a receipt to the emigrant for the amount collected by it in this regard.

Going abroad through any other channel of recruitment involves serious risk of being defrauded of money, not landing in the promised job and difficult living conditions abroad,” the POE office said.

“All unregistered agencies are being warned not to be involved in overseas recruitment activities. Such activities violate Emigration Act 1983,” the POE office warned.

TO CHECK OVERSEAS JOB FRAUDS

Protector of Emigrants Office

Tvm: Helpline 0471-2336625

e-mail: poetvm@mea.gov.in

Kochi. Helpline: 0484-2315400 e-mail: poecochin@mea.gov.in

Shubhayatra

Helpline: 0471-2721547

email: spnri.pol@kerala.gov.in, dyspnri.pol@kerala.gov.in

