The wait for IFFK 2024 begins! 

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The capital city is likely to go through withdrawal symptoms for a few days as the IFFK buzz has come to an end. With curtains down on the eight-day cinematic extravaganza, Trivians have already started planning for the next edition.

Friday evening saw a grand farewell to camaraderie, open forums echoing diverse opinions, conversations, and masterclasses that took film buffs deep into the world of cinema. Shrugging off the hangover of last year’s hiccups, IFFK 2023 was a smooth affair, with a vibrant yet peaceful atmosphere. Over 12,000 delegates could enjoy the meaningful joy of cinematic exploration without unnecessary hubbub.

This edition’s highlights included the diversity in film sections. Categories such as ‘Female Gaze’, ‘Kaleidoscope’, and Oscar-nominated films were well-received. While the country in focus was Cuba, about 180 films from across the globe, spanning Asia, Africa, and Latin America featured at the festival.

It also showcased the latest works of contemporary filmmakers, acclaimed films from leading festivals, world cinema, Indian and Malayalam cinema, and a homage section. This year, IFFK celebrated yet another milestone – the 20th anniversary of the prestigious Audience Award. Established by the Kerala Chalachitra Academy in 2002, this accolade stands as a symbol of audience appreciation for outstanding cinematic contributions.

Though film buffs turned a tad gloomy as they returned from IFFK venues on Friday night, the withdrawal symptoms we talked about aren’t going to last long. Well, the city is now gearing up to soak in the Christmas and New Year spirit. May the festivities continue!

