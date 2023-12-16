Xmas cheer comes to Thiruvananthapuram

Shainu Mohan By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As another Christmas season dawns, a festive mood engulfs the city again. The markets are decked up with lights, dazzling stars, Xmas trees, crib sets, and other decorative items. According to traders in the capital, LED lights, stars, and trees are in high demand. The demand for decorative items and gifts has also spiked compared to past years.

“We have a wide range of Xmas trees. This year, we have stocked up more items to meet the growing demand, especially home decorations, showpieces and more. Last year, there was a demand for tall Xmas trees. The cost of trees ranges from Rs 4,000 to Rs 50,000. In terms of business, Xmas is our peak season. The footfall is relatively high, and it is bound to go up in days to come,” says an employee at one of the popular stores in the city.

This year, the market is flooded with white Xmas trees and white-coloured cribs, much to customers’ delight. “The snow-themed Xmas tree costs around `4,200. Christmas is just ten days away, and we are getting good business now. Business is certain to pick up in the coming days,” says Niju R, a trader at Palayam Market.

Many traders are sourcing decorative items such as Xmas trees and crib sets from Ernakulam. “Majority of the items are made in China. They arrive in containers to Ernakulam. We bring the items from there. Prices have mostly stayed the same compared to last year. In the coming days, business is certain to peak,” said a trader who runs a store near Vazhuthacaud.

The market is flooded with LED stars with additional features. “Most range from Rs 150 to Rs 800. Cribs are priced from Rs 800 to Rs 2,500. Just like last year, the demand for decorative LED lights is high this year. The prices of trees go up depending on the height and quality. LED Christmas trees are also in high demand. They cost around Rs 2,000 to Rs 8,000,” says Shaji, another trader.

According to traders, made-in-India products are more available compared to previous years. “Chinese products used to rule the market. Now, that’s not the case,” Shaji adds. With demand for Xmas items set to peak in the coming days, the Kerala State Vyapari Vyavasayi Ekopana Samithi has come out strongly against the seasonal market run by cooperative societies.

“The staff associations of the police department and the Secretariat are running seasonal markets, ruining the business for traditional traders. Christmas is a very important season for many traditional traders, and many of them suffer huge losses because of these makeshift markets. This should end, or else the traditional trade ecosystem will collapse. They rely on sales during these festival seasons to sustain around the year,” says Manoj S S, the Samithi state president.

