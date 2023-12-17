Heartburn in CPI? Binoy Viswam hastily given charge, says Ismail

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Veteran CPI leader K E Ismail has come out against the party for naming Binoy Viswam as CPI state secretary after Kanam Rajendran’s demise, in a hasty manner. Speaking to the media, he said the decision was taken violating procedures and existing practices. The veteran leader, however, added that none in the party has any difference of opinion on Binoy.

Referring to the CPI leadership meeting held hours after ex-secretary Kanam Rajendran’s funeral to give the charge of secretary to Binoy Viswam, Ismail said there was no need to go for such an urgent decision. Such discussions did come up at the party leadership meet that chose Binoy Viswam, he added.

“Usually the secretary will be finalised by the state executive and council. The party has a practice of giving temporary charge to leaders. Here Binoy Viswam was given charge in a hasty manner. They could have waited till the state council meeting on December 28. If not, the national executive is going on at Bhubaneswar. The decision could have been taken after discussions at the council,” Ismail told TNIE.

He further pointed out that there was no urgent need to give temporary charge to a leader. There are two assistant secretaries, national and state executive members. If there’s anything urgent, they could have handled it, he said. Ismail further added that he knows Binoy Viswam right from childhood. “He will be able to take the party forward in an effective manner,” added the veteran.

