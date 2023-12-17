Venjaramoodu flyover project delayed further

EKrishnachand K By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The proposed flyover at Venjaramoodu, aimed at decongesting traffic on the MC road, was given the cabinet approval in April. The project design was also redesigned as part of state government’s plan to widen the MC Road. However, the construction of the 446-metre two-lane flyover is yet to begin owing to the procedural delay from the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB).

The stretch has been choked with traffic during peak hours. With the start of Sabarimala pilgrimage season, the situation has worsened, with vehicles having to wait in a serpentine queue at Venjaramoodu for hours.

The Kerala Road Fund Board (KRFB), executing agency of the project, said they were waiting for the final nod from KIIFB to begin the work. KRFB awarded the contract to Ray Construction, Ltd, being the lowest bidder with Rs 26.71 crore. Though the KRFB had gone ahead with further proceedings, including the Letter of Acceptance (LoA) from the contractor to issue the work order, there is no sign of the flyover work beginning in the last eight months.

A senior official of KRFB’s project management unit said there was some procedural delay from KIIFB’s end. “KIIFB has to check every document, right from the project design to tender documents. Since they are funding the project, they will give a final nod only after verifying all the details. We have got cabinet approval, technical sanction, and approval for the flyover’s new design. Until we get KIIFB’s final approval, we cannot say when the construction will begin,” the official said.

Meanwhile, sources said that the financial crisis of the state government was delaying the fund release. All the KIIFB projects have the same fate, they added.The flyover, mooted in 2018, was proposed from the congested stretch near the mosque to Leela Ravi Hospital. Once operational, the flyover will considerably help in decreasing the travel time of commuters from Kottayam, Pathanamthitta, and Idukki.

Key features

Length : 446m

Width : 11.5 m

Two lanes

Nine pillars

Service road on either side, each 3 m in width

Contractor : Ray Construction Limited

