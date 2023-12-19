Cerebral palsy football team wins national championship

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala’s cerebral palsy football team has once again asserted their supremacy at the national level with a winning performance at the Khelo India Para Games 2003 in New Delhi.

In the final tournament held on Sunday, the team defeated Tamil Nadu 7-0. This is the third national-level title for the Kerala lads who had earlier emerged victorious at the national Cerebral Palsy Athletics Championship in 2022 and 2023.

Pitted in Group B, Kerala kept a clean sheet to enter the knock-out phase. They started with a bang trumping Punjab and Jharkhand by an identical margin of 21-0. In the third match, Rajasthan conceded the game at the halfway mark when they were trailing 0-10. In the semi-final, they saw off Haryana 14-0. Remarkably, Kerala’s goalkeeper Sharon, a native of Mukkom in Kozhikode, kept a clean sheet in all five matches and won the Golden Glove award for best keeper.

The team also won two other individual honours at the championship as captain Sijo George was adjudged the player of the tournament. Sijo, a native of Thiruvananthapuram, was the top scorer of the tournament with 29 goals while Muhammed Ajnas who hails from Mananthavady in Wayanad, netted 24 goals.

Unlike the score lines suggest, Kerala had to fight it out to lay their hands on the trophy, especially against Haryana, who eventually finished third, and Tamil Nadu. “Both Tamil Nadu and Haryana had some really good players in their ranks. However, we played as a team, thanks to the residential camps we organised ahead of the tournament,” says R Girija Kumari, team manager of the Cerebral Palsy Sports Association of Kerala (CPSAK).

Girija Kumari is delighted at the achievement of her wards, but she is dejected over the cold response to cerebral palsy sports from Kerala’s sports fraternity. The Haryana and Tamil Nadu state governments had announced cash rewards for their teams immediately after their previous wins. “But our team has not received any rewards yet despite making three sterling wins at the national level.”

Kerala Team

Sijo George, Thiruvananthapuram

Muhammed Ajnas, Wayanad

Vineesh MR, Thrissur

Mohammad Ajnas, Malappuram

Abdul Muneer, Kozhikode

Ajo Shanti, Kothamangalam

Sharon, Kozhikode

Vysakh, Palakkad

Nikhil Manoj, Ernakulam

Coach: Muhammed Bilal

Team Manager: R Girija Kumari

