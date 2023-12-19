Five lakh to take part in police station marches across State: Congress

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Congress has decided to up the ante against the government over the police atrocities meted out to protesting KSU and Youth Congress workers.

Congress state president K Sudhakaran said the mass march that the party would take out to 564 police stations in the state on Wednesday will see participation of more than 5 lakh people, all condemning the attacks by the police, CPM workers and the chief minister’s gunmen on KSU, Youth Congress activists.

More than 1,500 Congress mandala committees will coordinate the marches.

Sudhakaran said at least 1,000 activists from each mandala will take part. In some areas, activists from two mandalas will jointly take out a protest march. DCC presidents and office-bearers, KPCC general secretaries in charge of districts, and representatives of various feeder organisations and cells will ensure the success of the protest programme.

“In a democracy, there is freedom to hold protests. We did not resort to attacking the CM and he should ensure his gunmen discharge duties as per law,” Sudhakaran said.

