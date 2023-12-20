Gift N Garden’s organic veggies sell like hotcakes

Cynthia Chandran By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: It’s not every day you see a farmer directly selling vegetables under a brand name. Seema Shamsu, a computer engineer-turned-organic farmer hailing from Chanthavila in Kazhakootam, introduced the brand ‘Gift N Garden’ as a marketing tactic to sell her home-grown vegetables.

Seema says she was inspired by her 11-year-old son, Ayan, who was hesitant to eat cut vegetables, citing that they were laced with pesticides. This prompted the 43-year-old to start growing vegetables on the terrace of her house for personal use.

Later, when she realised that there was a growing demand for organic vegetables, she moved the vegetable garden to her plant nursery at Thonnakkal. She also decided to employ new techniques to package and sell the products. Going the organic way, Seema decided to pack her products in areca leaves. About 400 grams of vegetables (single variety) and an assortment of fruits and vegetables cost Rs 30 to Rs 70.

According to Seema, this is adequate for a four-member family. Since its launch last week, Seema has been doing brisk business. “We are also providing door delivery. The most moving items are banana flower thoran, aviyal and salad items. Seeing the success, several families in the vicinity have come forward offering space on their terrace for growing fruits and vegetables,” says Seema.

The good thing about harvesting vegetables is that by three months, the produce will be ready. A few days ago, Kazhakootam legislator Kadakampally Surendran invited Seema to hold an exhibition of her products at Sree Narayana Gurukulam, Chempazhanthy, coinciding with the agriculture fair. Her fruits and vegetables flew off the shelves like hotcakes.

Seema will also see her produce, including her foliage collection, exhibited at Greenfield Stadium from Wednesday. Since her husband is based in the Middle-East, Seema is also mulling exporting her organic fruits and vegetables abroad in the coming years.



