Nava Kerala Sadas to begin in Thiruvananthapuram on December 20

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government’s outreach programme, Nava Kerala Sadas, is all set to begin in the district on Wednesday. The first meeting will be held in Varkala constituency at 6 pm. The venue will be the Varkala Sivagiri Mutt Auditorium.

All preparations have been completed for conducting the programme in the constituency. As many as 23 counters have been set up next to the venue for the public to submit their petitions. Separate counters for women, the disabled, and senior citizens will be available. Submissions will be accepted from 3 pm onwards. There will also be cultural programmes in connection with the programme.

The first-morning meeting in the district will be held on Thursday at the Attingal Mamam Pooja Convention centre. The chief minister’s discussions with guests will be held at 9 am. The Nava Kerala Sadas will be held on Thursday in Chirayinkeezhu, Attingal, Vamanapuram, and Nedumangad constituencies.

On Friday, the Nava Kerala Sadas will be held in Aruvikkara, Kattakkada, Neyyattinkara, and Parassala constituencies, and on Saturday in Kovalam, Nemom, Kazhakoottam, Vattiyoorkavu, and Thiruvananthapuram constituencies. The Friday morning meeting will be held at the Kattakkada Thoongampara Kalidasa Convention Centre. The morning meeting on Saturday will be held at Edapazhanji RDR Convention Centre.

The programme will be held at 6pm on Saturday at Vattiyoorkavu Central Polytechnic College. The Nava Kerala Sadas will conclude with a joint meeting of the Vattiyoorkavu and Thiruvananthapuram constituencies.

