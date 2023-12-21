Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Banner against governor at  Kerala University HQ not removed

The banner likening the governor to Hitler and Mussolini, was put up over the main gate of the varsity headquarters at Palayam on Monday.

One of the banners put up by the SFI activists.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Kerala University Vice Chancellor Dr Mohanan Kunnummal’s directive to the varsity registrar to ensure the removal of banners put by SFI against Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on the campus was not implemented reportedly owing to opposition from the student outfit and a few Left-backed Syndicate members. 

Kunnummal, who is also the vice chancellor of Thrissur-headquartered Kerala University of Health Sciences, noticed the banners on his arrival at Kerala University on Tuesday. He was also reportedly apprised of the matter by the Raj Bhavan which took exception to its ‘defamatory content’.

The registrar was directed on Tuesday to ensure the removal of the banners on the grounds that they ‘tarnished the image of the university’, but the move as fiercely resisted, sources said. 

“The vice chancellor has asked the registrar to convey in writing why his directions were not adhered to. This will be conveyed to the Raj Bhavan,” said a source.  

Meanwhile, it is pointed out that an earlier High Court order had barred putting up of unofficial posters or banners within a 200 m radius on the campus.

