Cabinet clears formation of urban commission

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state cabinet on Wednesday approved the formation of an Urban Policy Commission, consisting of urban development experts of national and international repute, to support the rapid urbanisation in the state.

The creation of such a commission was outlined in the previous state budget. The findings and recommendations of the commission will be utilised to guide the state’s development activities for the next 25 years, a statement issued from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) after the cabinet meeting said.

M Satish Kumar, Associate Professor at Queen’s University Belfast, the UK, will be the chairman of the proposed commission with a tenure of one year. The co-chairpersons are Kochi Mayor M Anil Kumar and urban planning expert E Narayanan. While as many as nine persons with international expertise have been appointed as members, the secretary of the local self-government department will serve as the member secretary.

The commission’s secretariat will be located at the Urban Administration Study Centre of the Kerala Institute of Local Administration (KILA) and an urban policy cell will be established for the purpose. The commission would help develop an international perspective on urbanisation for Kerala, with a diaspora that is globally connected across different cities of the world. The commission would help understand various aspects of urbanisation in the state that is undergoing highly complex urbanisation and also adversely impacted by climate change.

Various schemes such as the Rebuild Kerala Initiative and the AMRUT scheme have provisions to provide financial aid for formulating an urban policy. The commission will function by utilising the grants earmarked by such agencies, without creating any new financial burden to the state exchequer.

As per the National Population Commission, Kerala’s urbanisation would be above 92.8 per cent by 2035. The Centre had published a draft framework for urban policy in 2018. However, the draft report has recommended that the states should publish separate urban policies as urban development is a state subject. With the formation of the urban commission, Kerala would become the first state in the country to formulate its own urban policy, the CMO statement added.

