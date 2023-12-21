It is up to people to say whether I have criminal mind: Pinarayi Vijayan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Coming down heavily on Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday said he does not become a coward or a criminal-minded person just because Satheesan calls him so.

“I have been in public service for a long time. I have gone everywhere during the glory days of the Youth Congress. I have also gone through the criminal haven of Youth Congress. There was also an incident in which I was shot. Just because Satheesan calls me a coward and a criminal mind does not make me a coward or a criminal-minded person. It is up to the people to say whether I have a criminal mind,” Pinarayi said at the Nava Kerala Sadas at the Sivagiri Mutt auditorium in Varkala, the first Sadas session in Thiruvananthapuram district.

Stating the people gave the LDF continuous rule for the first time in Kerala’s history, the chief minister said: “Satheesan, who calls me a sadist, should learn to love humans. Satheesan is a responsible person of Kerala. I don’t know what happened to him. Now Satheesan has publicly called to attack the Nava Kerala Sadas. All that is Satheesan’s boast. Another announcement by Satheesan is that the Maharaja will be deposed from the throne. I am not the king of any sector. I rule for this state.”

He said the 2021 elections was witness to how Satheesan and his colleagues would go to any length to bring down the LDF.

“That time, they were hand in glove with the BJP. But people gave us 99 seats. Here, there is an agenda to destroy the peaceful atmosphere of Kerala. KPCC President K Sudhakaran’s statement is openly endorsing the governor’s move. This is the stand of the Congress,” Pinarayi said.

He stressed the entire state cabinet is organising the Nava Kerala Sadas for the advancement of the state.

“The achievements of Kerala and the obstacles to the development of the state are being presented to the public. People took the stand of boycotting those who boycotted the programme. Sree Narayana Guru tried to create humans without prejudice. We are moving towards it. Nava Kerala Sadas is sharing the same message. This cabinet is working as a servant of the people. The government’s position is that power should be used for the welfare of the people,” he said.

During the function, Akshay Biju, a class 6 student, presented a picture of the chief minister. V Joy, MLA, presided over the function.

Extraordinary support for Sadas

As the bus carrying the ministers entered Thiruvananthapuram, the chief minister had said in a statement that people’s support for the Nava Kerala Sadas, which has passed through all areas of the state, has been extraordinary.

“There has been participation and acceptance in all sectors that justify the term ‘people’s government’. Nava Kerala Sadas is discussing issues where everyone should stand together. That uneasiness belongs to those who turn their backs on such important issues regarding the existence and progress of the country. People do not take their false arguments, objections and violent methods. We are also seeing that they resort to strange methods out of desperation,” he said in the statement. Pinarayi pointed out that the Malayali diaspora provides huge support for the state’s progress.

“Experiences throughout this journey proved that the Nava Kerala Sadas has the solid support of the diaspora. A large number of people came from all the areas where expatriate families live. Issues related to expatriate life were also actively discussed in the morning meetings. The government is implementing committed activities for the uplift and welfare of the diaspora community, which plays a major role in the development and social progress of the state,” the chief minister said.

Sadas schedule in Trivandrum

The first-morning meeting of the outreach programme in the district will be held on Thursday at the Pooja Convention Centre, Mamam, in Attingal. The chief minister’s discussion with invited persons will be held at 9 am.

The Sadas will be held in Chirayinkeezhu, Attingal, Vamanapuram and Nedumangad constituencies on the day. On Friday, sessions will be held in Aruvikkara, Kattakkada, Neyyattinkara and Parassala constituencies. The morning meeting will be held at the Kalidasa Convention Centre, Thoongampara, Kattakkada. Saturday will have sessions in Kovalam, Nemom, Kazhakoottam, Vattiyoorkavu and Thiruvananthapuram constituencies. The morning meeting will be held at the RDR Convention Centre, Edapazhanji.

The Nava Kerala Sadas is scheduled to conclude with a joint meeting of the Vattiyoorkavu and Thiruvananthapuram constituencies at the Central Polytechnic College,

Vattiyoorkavu, at 6 pm on Saturday.

