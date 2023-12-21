NSUI leader booked for plan to use drones to wave flags in Sadas

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a strange move, the Valiyathura police on Wednesday booked the national secretary of the National Students Union of India (NSUI) under the Kerala Police Act claiming that he had tried to purchase drones from a Bengaluru firm for endangering the lives of the participants of the public programmes to be held in connection with the Nava Kerala Sadas.

Eric Stephen, a native of Valiyathura, was booked under Section 118 (e) of the KP Act for “causing grave violation of public order or danger.”

As per the First Information Report (FIR), Eric was planning to use drones to fly black flags and banners during the public programmes of Nava Kerala Sadas. The police said they had information that the accused, as part of the protest, was planning to fly drones during the public meetings and that endangered the lives of the participants.

The police claimed Eric had contacted a Bengaluru firm that manufactures drones and enquired about remote-controlled drones that can carry flags and banners.

The Valiyathura police SHO on Tuesday issued a notice to the Bengaluru firm directing it not to sell or lease drones to “Ericson or his gangs” and warned of legal action if they did not comply with the directive.

On the other hand, the police have taken adequate measures to ensure that Nava Kerala Sadas is held peacefully in the district. The department has mobilised all the members of the force in the district.

