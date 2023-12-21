'Sudhakaran undermining secular traditions’: CPM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPM will highlight the controversial statement of Congress state president K Sudhakaran justifying the nomination of Sangh Parivar activists to university senates as the Congress’ softening stance on Hindutva.

A day after Sudhakaran said that there was no fault in the governor nominating ABVP workers to the senate of Kerala and Calicut universities, the CPM accused the Congress state president of trying to undermine the secular traditions of the state.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, CPM state secretary M V Govindan said that Sudhakaran has declared his support to the governor at a time when strong protests are being held across the state by students and the academic community against his move.

“The two dominant political fronts in general have taken a stand against the Sangh Parivar in Kerala. However, Sudhakaran has devised plans to sabotage the situation and is trying to take the Congress to the Sangh Parivar camp.

The secular-minded people in Congress should come out against this,” he said. Earlier, Sudhakaran had held discussions with the BJP and gave enough indications about his intention to join BJP, he said.

