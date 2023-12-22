Ensnared: Threat of floods rendered the lives of eight families residing on banks of Kondoorkonam Pond

Shainu Mohan By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Water-logging triggered by extreme and high-intensity rain is turning into a major concern for many families in the state capital. Overflowing drains and waterbodies have turned the lives of eight families residing at Kondoorkonam near Vijayamohini Mills into a living hell. Residing in a parcel of land sandwiched between a covered drain and Kondoorkonam Pond, severe flashfloods have wreaked havoc on the houses of these families.

The house of 77-year-old Njanaselvam R is on the verge of collapse. Huge cracks have surfaced on the walls, and the flooding has exposed the basement of her house. The entire floor of the only room in the house has caved in. “I have nowhere else to go, and I fear this house will collapse anytime. I have been living here for the past 50 years. My husband constructed this home. He is no more, and this is all he left behind for us,” said Njanaselvam, a resident.

Living amidst a posh residential area in the heart of the city, the decades-long fight by these families for title deeds to their shabby houses built on land on the banks of the polluted pond continues. Various welfare schemes announced by the state government to improve the quality of living for the underprivileged remain inaccessible to them. With the capital hosting Nava Kerala Sadas, the families are hopeful that the state government will make effective interventions to address their issues.

Even after informing the authorities of the pathetic situation of these families, none of them have received any solid help. “This is the first time we faced flooding. Even during the 2018 floods, we didn’t face any problems,” adds Njanaselvam. The families are blaming the unscientific construction activities taken up by the City Corporation on the other side of the pond as the cause of flooding.

“I have never seen anything like this before. Even after the flood water receded, the houses are still under threat. Water is seeping out from everywhere, making our homes vulnerable. We have been fighting for the title deeds for decades now, but the authorities don’t heed us. I was born and brought up in this house,” says Sandhya S, another resident. These families started living there before 1970. Two decades back, they were given possession documents. “There are small children, and when it gets flooded, all kinds of creatures, snakes, enter our homes,” Sandhya adds.

Residents blame unscientific construction

According to the residents, the flooding happened after the civic body initiated the construction of an old age home on the other side of the pond.“They demolished a beautiful park for the construction of the new infrastructure. They demolished the surrounding wall of the pond to facilitate the construction, and the entire water from the area flowed into the pond, flooding our houses,” said Sandhya S.

Having failed to get any help during the rain, the residents stacked sacks filled with sand and rubble in the demolished area from where the water was entering the pond. “We took it up with the authorities and the councillor, but we didn’t get any positive response. Only after repeated complaints did they come to see the situation. We are not getting any help,” says Simon J, another resident.“The flood water is not draining out from the houses because there is encroachment on the drains,” he adds.

Official version

Punnakkamughal ward councillor Manju P V said that she is following up with the officials to ensure help for the families.“There used to be a drain in the property where the families are residing to release the flood water, but it’s been encroached. One of the houses is on the verge of collapsing. The officials of the engineering wing will be sharing a report with the village office to get compensation. We are positive that the family will get it,” she said.

Construction of Vayojana Club drags on It’s been two years since the work was awarded for the construction of an elderly club, for Rs 96 lakh, on the banks of the pond.“Owing to the apathy of the contractor, the work has been dragging on for two years. I have urged the civic authorities to blacklist this contractor. For undertaking piling, he demolished the sidewalls, which triggered flooding.” said Manju.

