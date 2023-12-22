Nava Kerala Sadas has become a huge mass movement, says CM Vijayan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Calling Nava Kerala Sadas a huge mass movement, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Thursday that the crowd witnessed at the event is proof of the people’s wish to ensure that the state is not allowed to be destroyed. He was addressing the Nava Kerala Sadass programme for the Vamanapuram assembly constituency at Venajarammodu.

The crowds, that give the message that they are with the government, provide strength to the LDF dispensation, Pinarayi said. He added that Kerala has made great strides compared to the situation in 2016 when the UDF government’s tenure ended.

“The state could register huge revenue growth of 41% and was also among the few states to record an increase in per capita income. By November 2025, the state will be rid of acute poverty,” he said. Pinarayi added that even though the per capita income increased from 1.48 lakh to 2.48 lakh, the state is facing an unusual fiscal strain.

The chief minister said the state was able to generate only a portion of its overall income. Of the other factors, the most important income source is the Central allocation.

The state is facing a huge drop in revenue deficit grants. Even though the state is willing to spend the full amount in projects to be undertaken jointly by the state and the Centre, the Union government is denying the state its due share, he said.

“The Centre has also slashed the state’s borrowing limit and considers the funds raised through KIIFB for development projects as our debt. The Centre owes the state Rs 1.07 lakh crore,” he said.

Ministers Veena George, Ahamed Devarkovil and K Radhakrishnan spoke. Ministers K N Balagopal, J Chinjurani, M B Rajesh, R Bindu, Antony Raju, Saji Cheriyan, P Prasad, V Sivankutty, K Rajan, P Rajeeve, V N Vasavan, Roshy Augustine, V Abdurahiman and G R Anil and District Collector Geromic George were also present.

‘Will consider idea to set up labour mission’

The government will consider the idea of setting up a labour mission to enhance job opportunities in the state, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Thursday. The idea came up during the morning get-together held in connection with the Nava Kerala Sadas at Attingal. The CM said the government will consider the demand to increase the number of free dialysis services provided to patients each month under the Aswas scheme. The demand to increase the number of grids would be considered as per the progress of the solar projects. The scopes of Ayurveda and yoga will be enhanced by linking them with tourism. More para-medical courses would be launched. The request for reducing entertainment tax for the film industry will be considered.

Use of drones banned in Sadas venues

The city police have banned the use of drones and drone cameras in areas falling under a 100 km radius of the Nava Kerala Sadas venues in the state capital from 8 am to 10 pm on December 23. The venues fall under the limits of police stations at Vattiyoorkavu, Poojappura, Vizhinjam, Nemom and Kazhak-ootam. The red zone is also applicable for routes through which the delegation travels.

