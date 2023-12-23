 Kerala govt’s move to tighten eligibility norms, teachers' unions up in arms 

Sovi Vidyadharan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government’s decision to give preference to the State Eligibility Test (SET)-passed teachers up to the high school level for ‘by-transfer’ appointment to higher secondary schools has been widely seen as a move to improve the quality of teaching faculty. However, it has met with fierce opposition from teachers’ unions irrespective of political affiliations.

Interestingly, the government’s decision to tighten eligibility conditions comes in the backdrop of poor performance of in-service teachers in the recently-held Kerala-Teachers Eligibility Test (K-TET) exam for teachers up to the high school level. Of the 2,800 in-service teachers who appeared for the exam, only around 9% cleared it. As per rules, teachers recruited after June 2, 2012, will not be regularised in service or promoted if they do not have K-TET qualifications.

At present, one-third of the teacher vacancies in the higher secondary section are reserved as ‘by-transfer’ posts for teachers with 10 years’ experience in the high school section. It was in 1999 that the government made SET a prerequisite for direct recruitment to higher secondary teacher posts. However, the rule was relaxed in 2001 for by-transfer appointment of teachers in the high school section with 10 years’ experience. In the recent order, the General Education Department has laid down that only in the absence of SET-passed LP, UP and HS teachers or Plus-Two ministerial staff and lab assistants would the high school teachers with 10 years of experience be considered for ‘by-transfer’ appointments.

The order was based on a report by the Director of General Education. The DGE in the report said the relaxation for SET was introduced at a time when there were not enough teachers who had qualified for the exam to be appointed in higher secondary schools. “At present, there is no shortage of aspirants who have passed the SET exam,” the DGE was quoted as saying in his report.

Pro-CPM teachers’ union KSTA has taken strong exception to the government’s move. State KSTA general secretary N T Sivarajan said the ‘service benefit’ that the teachers enjoyed since 2001 has been withdrawn without any consultation with stakeholders. Congress-affiliated teachers’ union KPSTA has also opposed the move.

“Our view is that the status quo should be maintained in by-transfer appointments,” said KPSTA state president K Abdul Majeed. Former Secretary of General Education Lida Jacob, who played a key role in drafting the state’s right-to-education rules, has welcomed the government’s insistence on teachers meeting the eligibility criteria.

