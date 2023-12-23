Kanakakunnu grounds in Thiruvananthapuram to play host to Vasantholsavam from December 23

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The sprawling grounds of Kanakakunnu Palace are being decked up with illuminations and decorations to add colour and zeal to the festive season. They will play host to the tourism department’s ‘Vasantholsavam - New Year Illumination 2023’. The annual extravaganza will be inaugurated by Tourism Minister PA Mohamed Riyas on Sunday at 6 pm.

Unlike in previous years, authorities plan to organise flower and pet shows and a food festival to make the experience more memorable for visitors. Last year, there was a heavy turnout for the custom-designed and theme-based light arrangement. ‘Illuminating Joy, Spreading Harmony’ is the theme of this year’s festival. Tree wrapping lights, entrance arches, festive-themed lights, hot air balloons, illuminated lawns and gardens will be among the main attractions.

A District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) official said the event aims to promote nightlife and in the coming years Kanakakunnu and Manaveeyam will be turned into major nightlife hubs of the capital. “We pegged the flower show and illuminations together to provide more experiences for visitors. There will be installations at the flower show which will be illuminated and it’s going to be a first-of-its-kind experience. There will be a huge Santa made of flowers which will be lit up that would be the main highlight of the festival,” said the official.

“The inaugural event will be special and memorable. The department is also planning to organise a food festival in connection with the event. “We have curated the food festival in such a way that every stall will sell unique items. It will offer a unique culinary experience,” the official added.

The flower show will feature exotic species, a wide range of orchids and installations made from flowers and more. Last year, the city was choked with traffic during the festivities. “We have requested the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) to allow parking at Jimmy George Stadium. Traffic wardens and police will manage heavy traffic and visitors,” said the official. In addition, the department is planning to hold special cultural events on Sunday, Monday and New Year’s Eve.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The sprawling grounds of Kanakakunnu Palace are being decked up with illuminations and decorations to add colour and zeal to the festive season. They will play host to the tourism department’s ‘Vasantholsavam - New Year Illumination 2023’. The annual extravaganza will be inaugurated by Tourism Minister PA Mohamed Riyas on Sunday at 6 pm. Unlike in previous years, authorities plan to organise flower and pet shows and a food festival to make the experience more memorable for visitors. Last year, there was a heavy turnout for the custom-designed and theme-based light arrangement. ‘Illuminating Joy, Spreading Harmony’ is the theme of this year’s festival. Tree wrapping lights, entrance arches, festive-themed lights, hot air balloons, illuminated lawns and gardens will be among the main attractions. A District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) official said the event aims to promote nightlife and in the coming years Kanakakunnu and Manaveeyam will be turned into major nightlife hubs of the capital. “We pegged the flower show and illuminations together to provide more experiences for visitors. There will be installations at the flower show which will be illuminated and it’s going to be a first-of-its-kind experience. There will be a huge Santa made of flowers which will be lit up that would be the main highlight of the festival,” said the official. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “The inaugural event will be special and memorable. The department is also planning to organise a food festival in connection with the event. “We have curated the food festival in such a way that every stall will sell unique items. It will offer a unique culinary experience,” the official added. The flower show will feature exotic species, a wide range of orchids and installations made from flowers and more. Last year, the city was choked with traffic during the festivities. “We have requested the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) to allow parking at Jimmy George Stadium. Traffic wardens and police will manage heavy traffic and visitors,” said the official. In addition, the department is planning to hold special cultural events on Sunday, Monday and New Year’s Eve. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp