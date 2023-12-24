Chief minister responsible for law and order deterioration: Kerala Governor

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is to be blamed for the deteriorating law and order situation in Kerala, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has said.

“The state government is misusing the police for political motives. The force is not allowed to function properly. The police are taking cases against anyone dissenting with the chief minister,” the governor told reporters in Delhi on Saturday, referring to the recent case against media persons.

The media in Kerala are in fear, he said. Khan said the people of Kerala did not have any issue with him.

“Criminals are in the ranks of CPM and its feeder organisations. The only threat I have is from CPM, SFI and the CM who is organising violent attacks by goondas. They are his paid employees. I feel no threat from the people of Kerala,” he said.

Khan recalled his visit to the busy market in Kozhikode where he received a warm reception. “The Kerala Police is one of the best forces in the country but they are not being allowed to discharge their duties,” he said.

Khan said he was following up on the incident in which new senate members were blocked at the Calicut University.

