Vandiperiyar case: Three cops on guard duty suspended after protest at DGP’s residence

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Three police officers, who are part of the Rapid Response and Rescue Force and in charge of guard duty at the official residence of State Police Chief Sheikh Darvesh Sahib, were suspended from service on charges of security lapse during the protest by Mahila Morcha activists towards the DGP’s residence last week.

The officers are Muralidharan Nair, Mohammed Shebin, and Sajin. The disciplinary action was based on a report submitted by the DIG Battalion.

The delay in dispersing the protesters from the premises of the DGP’s residence prompted the suspension of the on-duty officers. The report stated that the officers could have stopped the protesters from entering the premises, and they had even opened the gate for them. Mahila Morcha workers had trespassed into the official residence of the DGP as part of the protest against the police in connection with the acquittal of the accused in the Vandiperiyar rape and murder case.

As there were no women police personnel at the place, the protest continued. Later, the Museum police came and forcibly removed them.

Meanwhile, the Museum police have registered an FIR against four media persons who covered Mahila Morcha’s protest at the DGP’s residence. The identified media persons were charged with Criminal trespass( Section 447) of the Indian Penal Code. The Museum SI has also submitted a report to the DGP in this regard. However, no further action has been initiated, the police said.

