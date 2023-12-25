1st-ever floating bridge in Thiruvananthapuram to be opened on December 25

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The first-ever floating bridge in the district will become operational at Varkala in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday. Tourism Minister PA Mohamed Riyas will inaugurate the floating bridge and water sports activities at 10 am on Papanasam Beach.

The project is being implemented with private participation as part of the ambitious project of the tourism department to set up floating bridges in coastal districts across the state. Varkala is the seventh location where the floating bridge has been implemented. MLA V Joy will preside over the function. The floating bridge at Varkala is expected to give a fillip to tourism in the area.

Floating Bridge at Varkala Trivandrum pic.twitter.com/VWWGgYIoEJ December 17, 2023

The bridge was set up by the Department of Tourism in association with the District Tourism Promotion Council, Kerala Adventure Tourism Promotion Society and Varkala municipality. An official source said Rs 3 crore has been invested in the project to introduce adventure sports and a floating bridge at Varkala.

Earlier, the attempt made by the tourism department to set up the first floating bridge at Adimalathura Beach failed following protests from resort owners. Later, the project was moved to Varkala. The bridge has a 100-metre length and a 3-metre width with pillars on both sides. At the end of the bridge, there is a platform 11 metres in length and seven metres in width, enabling visitors to enjoy the scenery far off the sea.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The first-ever floating bridge in the district will become operational at Varkala in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday. Tourism Minister PA Mohamed Riyas will inaugurate the floating bridge and water sports activities at 10 am on Papanasam Beach. The project is being implemented with private participation as part of the ambitious project of the tourism department to set up floating bridges in coastal districts across the state. Varkala is the seventh location where the floating bridge has been implemented. MLA V Joy will preside over the function. The floating bridge at Varkala is expected to give a fillip to tourism in the area. Floating Bridge at Varkala Trivandrum pic.twitter.com/VWWGgYIoEJgoogletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); — Great Kerala (@GreatKerala1) December 17, 2023 The bridge was set up by the Department of Tourism in association with the District Tourism Promotion Council, Kerala Adventure Tourism Promotion Society and Varkala municipality. An official source said Rs 3 crore has been invested in the project to introduce adventure sports and a floating bridge at Varkala. Earlier, the attempt made by the tourism department to set up the first floating bridge at Adimalathura Beach failed following protests from resort owners. Later, the project was moved to Varkala. The bridge has a 100-metre length and a 3-metre width with pillars on both sides. At the end of the bridge, there is a platform 11 metres in length and seven metres in width, enabling visitors to enjoy the scenery far off the sea. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp