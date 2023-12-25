Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

'Vasanthotsavam' kicks off in Thiruvananthapuram

A flower show, pet show, food festival and cultural programmes will be organised as part of Vasanthotsavam.

Published: 25th December 2023 07:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2023 07:29 AM

Vasanthotsavam

A butterfly swing installed at Kanakakunnu as part of Vasanthotsavam 2023 in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday | B P Deepu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  ‘Vasanthotsavam: New Year Illuminations 2023’ officially kicked off in the capital at Kanakakunnu grounds on Sunday. Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas inaugurated the event, a highly-anticipated annual extravaganza. 

“Vasanthotsavam aims to spread the message of unity among all. This year’s theme is ‘Illuminating joy, spreading harmony’. By promoting such events, the tourism department aims to attract more domestic tourists to the state,” Riyas said.

A flower show, pet show, food festival and cultural programmes will be organised as part of Vasanthotsavam. The flower show will feature around 75,000 flowering plants. The authorities have also set up a European model house, garden, butterfly swing and more. 

Similar events will be inaugurated in Kozhikode and Kochi on December 27 and December 30, respectively, Riyas said, adding that after Manaveeyam Veedhi, the authorities are gearing up to transform Kanakakunnu into a night-life location in the capital.

