Cyber fraudsters embezzle Rs 25,000 from Thiruvananthapuram Commissioner's office account

The police said that the money was blocked before the scammers could re-direct it to other accounts, which is the usual modus operandi.

Published: 26th December 2023 04:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2023 07:14 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Cyber fraudsters have targeted the Thiruvananthapuram City Police Commissioner's office and embezzled Rs 25,000 from the official account on Monday, via OTP fraud.

The accounts officer, who handled all the financial transactions, was tricked into giving away the One Time Password (OTP) after clicking an unverified link sent by the scammers. 

The police said Rs 25000 was lost from their account, but the money was blocked before the scammers could re-direct it to other accounts, which is the usual modus operandi.

The police have been sensitizing the public not to fall into cyber crimes and they themselves are in the middle of the PR blitzkrieg that the police department themselves tell victims of cyber fraud. 

The cyber wing has registered a case and began probing.

