Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

First-ever critical care department in government hospitals to start at Thiruvananthapuram MCH

Critical care treatment is provided in the multidisciplinary ICU at Thiruvananthapuram MCH. 

Published: 27th December 2023 10:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2023 10:47 AM   |  A+A-

Thiruvananthapuram Medical College

Thiruvananthapuram medical college hospital | Express Photo

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government has decided to establish a department for critical care medicine in Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital. 

Announcing this, Health Minister Veena George said it will be the first such department in a government hospital in Kerala. Veena said the government has approved the creation of six posts – one associate professor and five senior resident posts – for the department. She said the plan is to start a DM course in critical care and create more experts in this field.

Terming critical care an excellent system of treatment that helps give a lease of life to patients suffering from the most complex medical conditions, Veena said critical care departments provide expert treatment to patients facing organ failure due to serious infections and enable their survival. 

She said critical care treatment is provided in the multidisciplinary ICU at Thiruvananthapuram MCH. 
Critical care departments have people trained in advanced ventilator management and critical care, Veena said, adding that state-of-the-art systems, including ECMO (extracorporeal membrane oxygenation) machine, that are required for critical care are in place at the MCH to treat low blood oxygen levels. 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thiruvananthapuram Medical College department for critical care

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp